I suggested Rajkummar’s name for ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’: Ayushmann

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who was recently seen in his movie ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ said that he was the one who suggested Rajkummar Rao’s name for the movie knowing the fact that Rao would get all the good reviews for acting in the film.

Speaking with the media, the actor went on to say: “I love him (Rajkummar) as a person and an actor. I was the one who suggested his name for the character. His role is more author-backed than mine. I knew he will get all the good reviews for acting in the film. “I won’t be surprised if they say ‘he stole the show’ because his role is like that, transition from a meek to an aggressive guy. I trigger that change but he is doing it.”

He further went on to say: “I’ve never done a two-hero film and its okay to do it. In Vicky Donor, Anu Kapoor, I thought, had a more author-backed role than me. But he wasn’t my contemporary, Rajkummar is. But if the script is good, then why not. Once in a while, it’s good to do a two hero film.”