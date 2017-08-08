I take any constructive assessment seriously: Sidharth

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘A Gentleman’, said that he believes constructive criticism can help us to grow as creative people and the actor also said that he take any constructive assessment seriously.

Within a short span since his debut with Student Of The Year, Sidharth has tasted a fair share of success and failure.

While speaking to the media when asked whether he has learnt to handle criticism better after films like Kapoor And Sons and Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth went on to say: “Well, I think film reviews don’t really help an actor to grow or improve creativity because their words and comments are black and white… They are always inching towards negative or positive. And I understand that for them, they mostly concentrate on the business potential of a film.”

He added, “Only constructive criticism can help us to grow as creative people, as actors. Therefore, I take any constructive assessment seriously when it comes from insiders of the fraternity.”