I think documentaries are really engaging: Rajkumar Hirani

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani who is working on his forthcoming directorial venture which is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, said that he thinks documentaries are really engaging as they are real and that fiction cannot beat facts.

Hirani attended a special screening of the documentary titled “Raising The Bar”, hosted by filmmaker Onir and producer Mitu Bhowmick Lange in association with Australian Consulate General Mumbai on Thursday.

Asked about the importance of making documentaries, Hirani said: “I feel why should we see only fiction? We should watch documentaries because they can be very interesting as well.”

“Earlier, they never used to get platforms but I think they should get a platform so that more and more people can come forward to make documentaries. I think documentaries are really engaging as they are real, and fiction can’t beat facts.”

The “3 Idiots” director said documentary filmmakers make films that are close to their heart.

“Documentary filmmakers choose subjects which they feel about, which they are affected by or which they have seen around them.

So, I feel it’s nice that people come to know about these things,” he said.

“People make fictional stories to entertain the audience but a documentary filmmaker makes documentary which is closer to his or her heart.”