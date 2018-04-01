I used to save up money to buy international magazines: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was last seen in the movie ‘Padman’, said that earlier he use to save money in order to buy international magazines and he also said that he bought his style with money while growing up. As per the information given by a statement, at the inaugural GQ Style Awards yesterday, Akshay received the GQ Legend honour. While talking at the event, Akshay went on to say: "I'd heard this saying that style is either…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was last seen in the movie ‘Padman’, said that earlier he use to save money in order to buy international magazines and he also said that he bought his style with money while growing up.

As per the information given by a statement, at the inaugural GQ Style Awards yesterday, Akshay received the GQ Legend honour.

While talking at the event, Akshay went on to say: “I’d heard this saying that style is either there with you or it’s not there with you. But you see, I bought my style with money while growing up. And that’s a fact and many of us do it.”

“I used to save up money to buy international magazines only to tear out the pages that featured Hollywood celebrities, so I could follow their fashion sensibilities and use that as inspiration to work on my own fashion sense and style. And I see many actors doing that even today.”

The event celebrated achievers from a broad range of fields who are championing the narrative around urban culture and fashion.