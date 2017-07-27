I want everyone to get wet in the rain during the launch of ‘Hawayein’: SRK

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, said that he wants to launch the song ‘Hawayein’ in the rain and wants everyone to get wet in the rain to make the song more impactful for the audience.

While talking with the media during a press conference, SRK went on to say: “I wanted to launch Hawayein in the rain. I wanted everyone to get wet and enjoy the song.”

Shah Rukh even joked about opening up the shed of the event’s venue so that the rain could pour in on the audience.

“This is a very beautiful love song, the song’s title is just like today’s weather, ‘Hawayein’. The song has also been picturised beautifully. It’s a very cosy song. Pritam has worked very hard with Imtiaz and Irshad Kamil to make this music,” he said at the launch.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by director Imtiaz Ali and co-star Anushka Sharma along with music composer Pritam.

“Jab Harry met Sejal” is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and the film is about the duo travelling across different countries looking for Sejal’s lost engagement ring. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on August 4, 2017.