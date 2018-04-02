I wanted to thank you all for your love you’ve given to ‘Baaghi 2’: Tiger to fans

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who was last seen in the recently released movie ‘Baaghi 2’, thanked all his fans for their love and support they have given to him and to his entire team of ‘Baaghi 2’. Expressing his happiness, Tiger posted a thanks giving video on his twitter handle to all his fans and went on to say: "Hi everyone, I just wanted to thank you all for all the love and support you've given me and the…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who was last seen in the recently released movie ‘Baaghi 2’, thanked all his fans for their love and support they have given to him and to his entire team of ‘Baaghi 2’.

Expressing his happiness, Tiger posted a thanks giving video on his twitter handle to all his fans and went on to say: “Hi everyone, I just wanted to thank you all for all the love and support you’ve given me and the whole team of ‘Baaghi 2’… I can’t thank you enough. It just feels so surreal and I feel like I’m still dreaming because this was really something that I could never even dream of in my wildest dreams or even dare to dream of.”

Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Baaghi 2”, which released last week, collected Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day, according to the makers. With collections to the tune of Rs 20.40 crore and Rs 27.60 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, its total collection has amounted to Rs 73.60 crore.