I would like to try singing in other languages: Arijit

Mumbai: Bollywood ace singer Arijit Singh who is known for his melodious and soulful voice, said that he would like to try singing in other languages as well which he have not explored yet and that his goal is to be dynamic as a performer.

While talking to the media, Arijit went on to say: “I would like to try other languages which I have not explored yet. I’ve been singing a variety of genres in different languages for a while now. It helps me push myself to new tangents. My goal is to be dynamic.”

The singer is currently on a tour, produced by Wizcraft, and will perform in Mumbai tomorrow.

He added: “I wanted to reach out to my fans all over and what better way than this? This concept is something that we have never done before. I want my fans to create their own moments in their space while listening to my songs in their own personal individual cocoon.”