I would love to do TV as well: Anshuman Jha

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anshuman Jha who stepped into the Bollywood industry with the much talked Dibakar Bannerjee’s movie ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, said that he would love to do television shows as well because according to him there is no such difference left between TV and cinema.

He is stepping into the web series world and is even ready to do television shows too as he feels the medium is no bar.

“Babbar Ka Tabbar” — a new web series — is part of the original content bouquet offered by new digital platform Zee5, from the ZEEL stable. Set in Delhi, the show will have 24 episodes.

“The show is set in east Delhi where a tenant called Jamiya — that’s my character — has taken over the Babbar family’s Parchatti (terrace room). And how they let him be because he solves their day to day problems in his own quirky way,” he said.

So why did Anushuman wait this long to work on the medium?

“I’d say there is no difference between cinema and television in today’s times. Even Meryl Streep is doing ‘Big Little Lies’ for HBO. I would love to do TV as well, if the quality of script offered to me challenges me. Unfortunately, whatever has been offered to me hasn’t. And the script is sacrosanct to me.”