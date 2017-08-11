IAS Officer Mukesh Pandey Found Dead Near Ghaziabad Rail Track, Suicide Note Found

GHAZIABAD: A senior Bihar IAS officer was found dead near the railway tracks in Ghaziabad. Identified as Buxar District Magistrate Mukesh Pandey, there was a suicide note from the spot.

According to the suicide note, Mukesh Pandey, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was fed up with his life and lost his “belief on human existence”.

In the note, it was written:

“I am committing suicide in district centre area of Janakpuri in west Delhi…by jumping off the 10th floor of the building. I am fed up with life and my belief on human existence has gone, my suicide note is kept in a Nike bag in room 742 of a five-star (name withheld) hotel in Delhi. I am sorry, I love you all! Please forgive me,”.

The post mortem is going to be done today.

GRP Officials believes prime facie it appeared a case of suicide.