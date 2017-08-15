ICC rankings: Dhawan, Rahul attain career best

Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul with the help of the brilliant performance in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka have attained career-high positions in the latest ICC Test rankings.

In an important partnership that helped India defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

Dhawan, who top-scored with 119 in in the third and final Test in Pallekele, has moved up 10 places to the 28th position after India won inside three days on Monday.

This was the Delhi batsman’s second century in three Tests. The left-hander finished the Test series with 358 runs and was named player of the series.

Rahul has moved up two positions to equal his career-best ninth position after scoring 85 in the opening stand of 188 that came in under 40 overs. The Karnataka batsman has thus equalled his career-best ninth rank which he had attained last month.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s 96-ball knock of 108 has seen him gain 45 positions to reach a career-best 68th rank among batsmen.