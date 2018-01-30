ICC U-19 World Cup: India does surgical strike on Pakistan, thrash by 203 runs

Indian team has managed to thrash Pakistan by 203 runs in semifinal match of the ICC U-19 World Cup played at the Hagley Oval. It was a brilliant performance by Shubhman Gill and Ishan Porel that lead to India’s thrilling win.

India batted first and Gill’s unbeaten 102 lead to a fine total on the board. ICC U-19 World Cup final will be played against Australia on Sunday (February 4).

Gill’s unbeaten ton and yet another glorious knock at the tournament propelled India to 272/9 before Porel picked four early wickets to snatch any hopes that Pakistan may have had of reaching the target.

Opting to bat, India got off to a solid start courtesy Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra to bring up 89 runs inside the 16 overs.