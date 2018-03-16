Idea of Jio was first seeded by my daughter: Mukesh Ambani

Acknowledging daughter Isha Ambani’s excellent idea of bringing in Reliance’s telecom venture Jio, Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said that the idea of Jio was first seeded by his daughter in 2011. While talking to the media, Ambani went on to say: "The idea of Jio was first seeded by my daughter, Isha, in 2011. She was a student at Yale (in the US) and was home for holidays. She wanted to submit some coursework - and she said, 'Dad, the internet…

While talking to the media, Ambani went on to say: “The idea of Jio was first seeded by my daughter, Isha, in 2011. She was a student at Yale (in the US) and was home for holidays. She wanted to submit some coursework – and she said, ‘Dad, the internet in our house sucks’.”

Since the idea first cropped up, Reliance, which owns and operates the world’s largest single location refinery complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat, has spent more than USD 31 billion to break into India’s mobile-phone market. The 2016 upstart, called Jio, dislodged rivals and has emerged as the nation’s No. 4 carrier by offering call services free for life and data transmission at dirt cheap rates.

Jio is also gearing up for newer data-heavy services that can connect homes, businesses, and cars to the internet.

Ambani said with super-abundant youthful talent, India is poised to become the third largest economy in the world by 2028 — within just a single decade.