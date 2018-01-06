IED blast in Sopore of North Kashmir, four policemen killed

Four policemen were killed in a blast in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Munir Khan said that four policemen were killed in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

He said that three shops were also damaged in the blast at Gole market Sopore. “The IED was planted beneath a shop,” said a source.

Three among the slain were identified as ASI Irshad Ahmad from Doda, Muhammad Amin from Kupwara and Ghulam Nabi from Sopore.