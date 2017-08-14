If you have high cholesterol, avoid these foods!

According to the information given through a research, excess bad cholesterol might lead to heart stroke or disease by developing plague in the arteries which makes the blood difficult to flow through the arteries to the heart and body.

Research data suggests that almost 58 percent of Delhiites have high cholesterol levels, and this serious problem seems to be a result of over-eating and an extremely sedentary lifestyle. Ba cholesterol is not just bad for the heart, but it also causes cancer cells to spread more quickly.

As per a study done by University of Sydney, most of the cells in our bodies stick to neighbouring cells with the help of molecules on their surface known as integrins. Bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein or LDL) controls the trafficking of tiny vessels which also contain these integrins, and this has a huge effect on the ability of cancer cells to move and spread throughout the body.

It therefore becomes very important to maintain our cholesterol levels. Eating too much saturated fat is known to increase cholesterol levels. However, research shows that cutting down on saturated fat and replacing it with everyday foods that contain more unsaturated fat can improve our cholesterol levels.

Here’s the list of foods you should avoid:-

1. Egg Yolk

2. Butter and Ghee

3. Full Fat Milk

4. Cheese

5. Red Meat

6. Liver

7. Fried Chicken and Other Fried Foods

8. Shellfish like Lobster

9. Burger

10. Cupcakes and Muffins

11. French Fries, Chips and Other Junk

12. Ice Cream

13. Cheesy Pasta

14. Processed Meat like Sausages and Cold Cuts