If you’re single here’s good news for you!

A big question arises if anyone is single as to why are they single in the 21st century. The mindset of people have changed greatly as they have started thinking that being in a relationship is not better than being single.

So, here is good news for all those who are single as they can be happy about the fact because according to a study single ones tend to live a longer life as compared to all those who are in a relationship.

As per the experts, socialising enhances the community feeling and is important for the maintenance of mental health.

According to a study published in the Journal of Family issued in 2015, experts found that single adults have a lower body weight. On the other hand, those living with partners were more inclined towards having a higher BMI.

Another study conducted by the Western Washington University saw that people experienced a sudden weight loss after a divorce and single people were thought the be skinnier because they wanted to look their best to attract a new partner.

According to a study published by the Business Insider UK, those who are single have more time to themselves, go for a holiday, learn something new, and basically do whatever they really want to do. The study further stated that while single people spend, on average, 5.56 hours a day on overall leisure time, married people could only focus 4.87 hours of their day on leisure.

Increase in leisure time reduces stress and improves mental health. Also, being single allows people to engage in physical activities a lot more thus giving them better heart health and a lower BP.

People who sleep well tends to have healthier hearts, a lower BMI and have more energy overall. Getting a good night’s sleep is more important than having sex as well!

According to a survey conducted by Amerisleep, it was found that single people sleep the most, 7.13 hours on average per night as compared to those in a relationship who slept for 7.07 hours and those who were married who slept for just 6.71 hours.

No family guarantees the fact that one can spend their hard-earned money on themselves which makes saving more possible and keeping stress away much easier.

Stress has been found to promote disease and ruin your heart.

According to experts from Johns Hopkins University, children exposed to chronic stress are more likely to develop a mental illness when they are older. Furthermore, stress has been linked to cancer, lung disease, suicide and cirrhosis of the liver.

According to a 1996 study published in the journal Circulation, stress thickens the arterial walls as well.