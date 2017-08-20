IIT ready to set 30-per-day limit on campus recruiters

KOLKATA: A committee that has been given the responsibility of overseeing placements at IITs across India has proposed to cap the number of on-campus recruiters at the time of placement to 30 per day.

This strategy has come into the foray in order to make sure that prime job offers that are currently cornered by the old IITs in the initial days also reach the newer IITs.

It will provide relief to students from having to be at their best in too many interviews in a single day.

Point to be noted here is that a month cap will not apply to companies that recruit department-specific students.

At this juncture, every IIT has its own set of guidelines when it comes to governing the number of companies invited during placement.

“Till now, AIPC had no guideline on the matter. We have decided to change it by capping the number of recruiters that can be invited on campus in a day. The decision will be finalised at a meeting on September 8,” pointed out a source.