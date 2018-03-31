Ileana D’Cruz has something to say about Ajay Devgn!

Actress Ileana D'Cruz today went on to say that her 'Raid' co-star actor Ajay Devgn is a ve8ry positive person and is a massive family man, she further said that he is obsessed with his children Nysa and Yug which is a very beautiful thing. Talking about Ajay, Ileana said, "He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing really to prove, it gets a lot easier working with them.…

Talking about Ajay, Ileana said, “He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing really to prove, it gets a lot easier working with them. You don’t have to deal with insecurities of any sort and Ajay is that kind of person.”

“He’s a massive family man. he’s obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He’s really a positive person. When you are working with like minded people then there are no pretences. So, it’s nice working with him,” she added.

‘Raid’, based on a true story about money laundering, is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.