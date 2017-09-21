Illegal immigration of Rohingyas related with national security: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Rohingyas are illegal immigrants and not refugees who had applied for asylum in India.

While addressing a seminar organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Singh said that the government is firm in its decision to deport Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.

He also said that when Myanmar is ready to accept the Rohingyas then why some people are objecting to their deportation.

Singh said that the Rohingyas are not refugees because they had entered India illegally without following proper procedures.

He also said,”People should understand that one aspect of illegal immigration of Rohingyas is related with the national security.”

The BJP-led Central government on Monday requested the Supreme Court not to interfere in the Rohingya issue. The centre termed the presence of Rohingyas in India as a threat to national security as they had links with the Pakistani spy agency ISI and other terrorist groups.

The senior BJP leader said that India won’t be violating any international law by deporting Rohingyas from India, as it isn’t a signatory to 1951 UN Refugee Convention.