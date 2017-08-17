I’m more of an on-screen romantic person: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, said that he is more of an on-screen romantic person but he is a sucker for old-school romance and he also believes in hand-written notes as they are personal for him.

Ayushmann, who has recorded the reprised version of ‘Nazm Nazm’, which chronicles his character falling in love with Bitti, further, reveals that all the romance is reserved for the audience. With wife, Tahira Kashyap, with whom he has two kids Varushka and Virajveer, he’s a lot more practical and logic-oriented. “I’m consumed by romance as an artist. If not for a film, I’m romancing the audience on stage as a singer and performer. So, I’m more of an on-screen romantic,” he said, adding, “But I’m a sucker for old-school romance. I believe in hand-written notes. They’re so personal.”

In a similar vein, the 32-year-old actor-singer, whose highlight reel boasts of hits like ‘Vicky Donor’ and ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha ‘ , also reveals that his turn in the film as wise guy Chirag is quite the bully. “I loved the script because Ashwiny incorporates details in a story subtly. It’s beautiful and a different experience for me because I have always played sweet, simple boys on screen. In this film, I’m patting Bitti’s (Kriti Sanon) head, bullying her, teasing her and making her do all the work. It’s all a farce because Chirag is actualy trying hard to woo her,” he said.