Improvement in Law and order will take some time: Shah

New Delhi: Addressing media at a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah stated that although the overall improvement in law and order in the country will take some time but the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government is improving the law and order condition in the state.

Shah went on to say: “Improvement in law and order will take some time but Yogi’s government is making efforts to improve the law and order condition in the state.”

While talking about stopping the cross border trade with Pakistan, Shah stated: “Business with Pakistan should no longer exist in our country and hence after talking to all the parties we will take a common decision about the cross border trade with Pakistan.”

Speaking about the Panama paper leak case, BJP President further added: “Bharatiya Janata Party members were not involved in the Panama paper leak case.”

By:- Prishita Rathi