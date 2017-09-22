In don’t think I have to change way I dress: Aditya Roy Kapur

Kolkata: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur today said that he does not feel that he should change the way he dresses as he loves to be casual and stick to the things he likes.

Aditya talking to media stated: “I don’t feel too obligated to have to change the way I dress because I am a public personality or I am a celebrity. I like to be well put together if its a formal event, otherwise I like to be casuals I like to stick to the things I like. I don’t take too many fashion risks I don’t feel the need to.”

The “Aashiqui 2” actor also believes there is nothing to be embarrassed about being well groomed.

“I think grooming is a form of hygiene in a way so I think when someone is hygienic and well groomed, its nothing to be embarrassed about,” he added.