New Delhi: Nostalgically remembering the journey of Bharatiya Janata Party, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that when it comes to taking action and implementations the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core is truly democratic.

The Prime Minister also recalled the contributions of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, L. K. Advani and Sunder Singh Bhandari in building the party and said that the roots of democracy deepened in the party due to their style of functioning and teachings.

Appreciating L.K. Advani’s leadership, Modi went on to say: “I remember the days when L.K. Advani used to study the organisational democratic set up. Bhandariji used to focus on running the party constitutionally. We got such leadership. Due to these, there is 100 per cent democracy in us. In thoughts, in actions and in implementation the BJP’s core is truly democratic.”

Modi said the BJP got the opportunity to serve the people and the teachings given by the leaders on democracy are helping him run the government with the values of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

The Prime Minister said forming a political party is not tough in India and the beauty of a democratic set up lies in the multi-party system.

“There are several parties with their own views, ideologies and working. The fact that there are several parties in the nation adds to the beauty of democracy in India.”

Recalling the BJP’s journey which began with the Jan Sangh, Modi said the party could reach to this level because of the sacrifices made by the workers.

“Generations of ‘karyakartas’ have given their life for the party.”

He said the Jan Sangh and BJP leaders have been at the forefront of all leading mass movements after Independence.

“Ours is a party committed to ‘Rashtra Bhakti’,” the Prime Minister added.