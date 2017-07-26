Incessant rains hit Jharkhand, nine killed

Ranchi: As many as nine people have lost their lives till now in the heavy rains that lashed Jharkhand creating trouble for the people living there.

Among the killed there were three persons who lost their lives in Ranchi when a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw yesterday.

According to the information given by the officials, two persons were killed each in Dhanbad and Hazaribagh districts. One person died in Giridih and another in Bokaro district.

The Jharkhand government has announced Rs 2 compensation to the families of each person killed in the rains. In low-lying areas of Ranchi, Ramgarh, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh and other districts, water has entered houses. Some houses were under one to two feet of water here.