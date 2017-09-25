Independent Candidates Hog The Limelight In Gurgaon Civic Polls

Gurgaon: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) elections, witness independent candidates tasting success in 21 of the 35 wards, leaving the BJP — which fielded candidates in every ward with only 13 seats. On the other side of the coin, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), secured just one seat.

The elections, being held after six years, consisted of 202 candidates in the fray, of whom 147 were independent candidates, and 20 were fielded by INLD. Although the tenure of the earlier councillors, elected by a voter turnout of 63.3 per cent in 2011, ended in June 2016, fresh elections had been delayed because of disputes over demarcation of wards. Voter turnout remained low, with only 55.92 per cent of voters showing up at polling booths across the city.

“I am not dependent on the MCG for my day-to-day needs. These are provided by the private builder of my locality, so the MCG elections have little impact on my life,” pointed out a resident of a private condominium in DLF5, where booths saw one of the lowest turnouts.

Even among those who went to vote, many admitted that they were disillusioned with politics and only went for the satisfaction of knowing they were “doing our bit”. “I voted not on the basis of a political party but on the basis of issues that concern our day-to-day life, like cleanliness and broken roads. Although I am disillusioned with politics, I went out and voted anyway because sitting at home is not the answer,” said Neeta Chohan Unny, a resident of Sector 46.

Talking about the results, Raman Malik, spokesperson of BJP Haryana, claimed that most of the independents who attained victory had earlier approached the BJP for a ticket.

“Most of the people who have won were asking us for tickets. They were in the list of aspirants. We could only give tickets to 35 people. But some of the independent candidates are from within our fold itself,” he said.