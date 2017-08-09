India A win tri series trophy

Pretoria: Shreyas Iyer was at his best when it matters the most, as India ‘A’ got better of South Africa ‘A’ by seven wickets to win the tri-series trophy.

Iyer (140 not out off 131 balls), who failed in the group stages, played a classy knock alongside Vijay Shankar (72 off 86) to guide India ‘A’ to victory in 46.5 overs.

Earlier, South Africa ‘A’ posted good enough total of 267 for seven. At one point of time, they were struggling at 115 for 5 in the 28th over.

Farhaan Behardien made an unbeaten 101 off 114 balls, with Dewald Pretorious also playing a pivotal part with the half century.

With this victory, Team India does not need to worry about the future as they managed to win at align conditions and that too with utmost ease.