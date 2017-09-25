India at its best, give stunning reply to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: After Pakistan labelled India as mother of terrorism in South Asia, India came up with a mind blowing rebuttal today with a young Indian diplomat accusing Pakistan of using fakes to embellish its false narrative on Kashmir and waving the photo of a martyred Kashmiri Indian Army officer to drive home India’s point on cross-border terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan.

Paulomi Tripathi, secretary with India’s permanent mission to the UN, held up together two images – one highlighting the army officer and the other of Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN Maleeha Lodhi brandishing the picture of a Palestinian woman whom she had described as a Kashmiri – and declared, “True face of Pakistan is not hidden from anyone”.

It is worthwhile pointing out that Tripathi was a deliberate choice to portray India as a storehouse of young talent.

“This is a real and not a fake picture of Lt. Umar Faiyaz, a young officer from the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir. Umar Faiyaz was kidnapped at a wedding celebration. He was brutally tortured and killed by Pakistan supported terrorists in May 2017,” said Tripathi, as she displayed the photo of Faiyaz.

“The Permanent Representative of Pakistan misled this Assembly by displaying this picture to spread falsehoods about India. A fake picture to push a completely false narrative,” said Tripathi.