India beat 4-3 Austria in a thriller

Amstelveen (Netherlands): The Indian hockey team today thrashed Austria in a thriller with Ramandeep Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam performing brilliantly for India in their final encounter of the Europe Tour.

Ramandeep (25th minute, 32nd min) and Chinglensana (37th min, 60th min) helped India overcome Austria on Wednesday, and end their tour with three wins and two loses.

After two successive wins against World No.4 The Netherlands, India made a steady start against Austria. While they kept most of the ball possession, penetrating into the striking circle was hard to come by. In fact, it was Austria who took an early lead through Oliver Binder’s goal in the 14th minute to end the quarter 1-0.

India however, made amends in the second quarter when they won a penalty corner (PC) in the 25th minute. A clever variation saw comeback-man Amit Rohidas pass the ball to Ramandeep Singh who deflected the ball into the circle to equalise the score to 1-1.

The 10-minute halftime break saw India come back into the game as a stronger team with better attack. They made better circle penetrations and a brilliant breakthrough came in when Ramandeep scored a rollicking field goal in the 32nd minute.