India beat Sri Lanka, whitewash series 3-0

Indian team today registered a comprehensive win against the Sri Lankan team by an innings and 171 runs on the third day of the third and final Test match to sweep the series 3-0 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing the first innings deficit of 352 runs, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 181 in the second innings. For India, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed four wickets and pacer Mohammad Shami three.

Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the Series: “Before the series, I was in Hong Kong enjoying my holiday. Things went very well for me. I got backup from my management, i enjoy playing this way, it’s my natural game. I’ve to keep doing i, nothing permanent, we have tight competition for all positions.”

Hardik Pandya is the Man of the Match: “I was glad that I got my first hundred here, situation pretty good for me. I was always going to have a target in mind. Test cricket is not easy to get five-fors, takes plenty of hardwork. I’m alright with where the team needs me to bat.”

Virat Kohli: “A good day, a good win. Always nice to have a convincing win. I would say the regulars have performed, the biggest positive was Hardik’s inclusions – he gives us a boost in the middle order. We are a young side, looking forward to all Tests, that’s the only way you can be ruthless. We like to be proactive instead of reactive.”