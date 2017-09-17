India begin their mission ‘Hunt Kangaroo’, 1st ODI today

India versus Australia series is all set to begin today amidst on-field taunts and sledging that Australian team is commonly known for. Kohli’s men on the other hand will not leave any stone unturned as they are eagerly waiting to give the Kangaroos a touch fight comprising of all the aggression with Kohli leading from the front.

There will not be a much of worry for the Indian team as they are in good form since last few months and are riding high on confidence after thrashing Sri Lanka 9-0 on their home turf.

Indian team has registered five consecutive wins in the last five one day international matches they have played, while for Australia, things doesn’t sound good as they have suffered three consecutive defeats out of five matches they played recently.

India team composition:

Dhawan will not be present for the first three games and it will be a great opportunity for Rahane to make a mark at the top of the order.

In the bowling department Axar Patel has been ruled out of the squad after his ankle got injured during a practice session and Ravindra Jadeja named as his replacement.

The most important player who can rise on to the occasion is Rohit Sharma; he has till now scored 1104 runs in 13 matches against Australia, at an average of 110.4 and a strike rate of 102.88.

Australia team composition:

Aussies will be going on to the field with just one spinner keeping in mind the off-spinning ability of Glenn Maxwell who can turn out to be an asset in the middle overs when skipper looks to contain runs.

Opener Aaron Finch will miss the first few ODIs due to the calf injury, Travis Head might be forced to open the batting but the Australian team will surely miss the presence of the all experienced Finch at the top of the order.

Conditions at Chidambaram Stadium:

It will be a touch match as surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tends to get progressively get worse for batting as the day progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is 264 and the team batting first will look to score plenty and put pressure for the chasing side.

Since January 2013, the average first-innings score in games between India and Australia is 321.

India (probable):

1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Manish Pandey/KL Rahul, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravindra Jadeja, 11 Jasprit Bumrah



Australia (probable):

1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Peter Handscomb, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 James Faulkner, 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10 Pat Cummins, 11 Adam Zampa