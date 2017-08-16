India-China Ladakh lake skirmish

New Delhi: Yesterday morning confrontation between Indian Army soldiers and Chinese Army near the Pangong Lake in Ladakh ” looks like a deliberate effort to provoke and heighten tension without use of lethal weapons.

According to the intelligence assessment note, Ladakh skirmish could be connected to the ongoing standoff between two countries in Doklam near the Sikkim border.

This was made after Indian and Chinese troops confronted each other on Ladakh’s Pangong Lake.

If official sources are to be believed, the brief skirmish was sparked after a Chinese patrol lost its way because of bad weather conditions.

What was also quite surprising regarding the Ladakh case was that the incident resulted in injuries, through minor, on both sides.

China has not commented on the Ladakh confrontation.