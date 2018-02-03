India clinch U19 World Cup trophy, beat Australia by eight wickets

Indian team once again proved they are best in the World in the cricketing arena as they comprehensively defeated the Australian cricket team by eight wickets in the final of the U19 World Cup 2018.

Manjot Kalra smashed brilliant century and made the chase look easy after Australian team set the target of 217 for the Indians to chase in the high intensity final.

Harvik Desai on the other hand assisted till the end with his fine cameo. Electing to bat first, Australia were dismissed for 216 runs in 47.2 overs. Ishan Porel, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy picked up two wickets each for India.

Opener Manoj Kalra then spearheaded the Indian run chase with an unbeaten century as the Boys in Blue romped to victory with 67 balls to spare. Kalra remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 102 deliveries while Harvik Desai was not out on 47 at the other end.

Desai brought up the title win in style, smashing a boundary off Australian pacer Will Sutherland. India thus became the first nation to win the ICC U19 World Cup four times. They had earlier won the title in 2000, 2008 and 2012.