India dominate second session on day one against Sri Lanka

Colombo: Cheteshwar Pujara and Lokesh Rahul played comfortable during their innings and scored half-centuries before Rahul got run out in an unfortunate manner. India is comfortably poised at 238/3 at tea on the first day of the second cricket Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Pujara is still at the crease batting on 89 while Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 41 when the teams went in at the break. Pujara, has to his name nine boundaries and a well-struck six off left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara and is looking good to smash a big century as well.

Earlier, Rahul celebrated his comeback with a half-century. The left-handed opener made 57 runs off 82 runs with seven hits to the fence before falling shortly after lunch.

Dilruwan Perera notched up figures of 1/54 while fellow off-spinner Rangana Herath returned 1/66. Earlier, It was Shikhar Dhawan who along with K L Rahul wh gave a brilliant and quick start tot he Indian team before Dhawan got out for 35 runs of just 37 balls.