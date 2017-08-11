India hope for maiden whitewash over Sri Lanka

Kandy: After registering comprehensive win in the first two Test matches against Sri Lanka, Indian team will be looking forward and hoping to get their maiden whitewash against Sri Lanka.

The three-match Test cricket series is already in the bag, a ruthless India will aspire to keep on their authority in the third match, beginning here on Saturday.

Indian batsmen have been among runs and have got a brilliant support from the bowlers as well. Kohli has been very much happy with his team’s performance in all departments.

On the other hand Sri Lankan team has been struggling with their form and also the injuries to the players have been a worrying factor for them.

Kohli would look to make the most of this opportunity and register a record win in the final match of the three match Test series.