India off to a fine start vs South Africa

India skipper Virat Kohli today won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth one-dayer the Pink ODI dedicated for raising awareness about breast cancer, against South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Saturday.

Already 3-0 up in the the six-match ODI series, India were forced to make one change to their playing XI with Shreyas Iyer replacing an injured Kedar Jadhav.

For the hosts struggling with the loss of key players to injuries, star batsman AB de Villiers returned to the playing XI after recovering from a finger injury, replacing Khaya Zondo while leg-spinner Imran Tahir made way for paceman Morne Morkel.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram (Captain), Jean-Paul Duminy, AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Morne Morkel.