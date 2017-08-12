India off to a solid start, Dhawan-Rahul smash fifties

Indian team has got off to a brilliant start in the third and the final Test match against Sri Lanka after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat first at Kendy.

Both the openers are looking in good touch and have managed to score half centuries. Rahul is batting on 54 of 77 balls while on the other hand Dhawan has been thrashing bowlers all round the park and has managed to score 57 of just 56 balls comprising of eight boundaries.

Squad:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav