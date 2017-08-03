India off to a steady start against Sri Lanka in 2nd Test

Indian team has managed to get off to a steady start against the Sri Lanka in the second Test match played today at the Colombo. It was Shikhar Dhawan who along with K L Rahul gave a brilliant and quick start tot he Indian team before Dhawan got out for 35 runs of just 37 balls.

Rahul is still at the crease and is playing effortlessly with Pujara at the other end. India are 101 for one after 28 overs at lunch.

For Sri Lanka Perera was the only bowler who took wicket for his team. Hosts are under pressure already after the visitors have got off to a flying start and are looking solid for a big score.