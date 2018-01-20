India, Pakistan exchange heavy fire in J&K

Pakistan Rangers again did indiscriminate shelling and firing on Indian security and civilian facilities in two sectors on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir to which Indian forces retaliated.

Pakistan Rangers have started indiscriminate heavy shelling and firing on the international border in Samba and Kathua districts, police said.

“Around 100 outposts of the Border Security Force (BSF) are retaliating effectively to Pakistan firing on the international border. “Heavy firing exchanges are presently going on between the two sides.

So far, there is no report of any casualty or damage on our side.”