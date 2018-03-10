India, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC

According to Defence Ministry sources, Indian and Pakistani troops today exchanged heavy shelling and firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. Media reports said that the Pakistani army resorted to an unprovoked and indiscriminate targeting of defence and civilian facilities in Mankote area using small arms, automatics, and mortars. Heavy shelling from across the border in Mankote sector started around 7.40 am, prompting strong retaliation from the Indian Army, a police official said. He said shelling from…

Heavy shelling from across the border in Mankote sector started around 7.40 am, prompting strong retaliation from the Indian Army, a police official said. He said shelling from both the sides was going on when last reports were received, however, there was no immediate report of any casualty in Pakistani shelling.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC and the International Border this year, resulting in the death of 21 people, including 12 security personnel.