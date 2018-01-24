India ranks fourth worst country worldwide in curbing environmental pollution

According to the latest global Environmental Performance Index (EPI) rankings, a new green index has ranked India as the fourth worst country worldwide in curbing environmental pollution.

At the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meet in Davos, India is at 177th spot down from 141st position two years ago in the list of 180 countries. The EPI ranks 180 countries on 24 performance indicators across 10 issue categories covering environmental health and ecosystem vitality.

“India and Bangladesh come in near the bottom of the rankings, with Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nepal rounding out the bottom five,” said the latest biennial report by the Yale and Columbia universities in collaboration with the WEF.

The report said that low ranking of the emerging economies China (120) and India — reflect “the strain population pressures and rapid economic growth impose on the environment”. The report said substantial populations still suffer from poor air quality, most notably in India, China, and Pakistan (169).

“Low scores on the EPI are indicative of the need for national sustainability efforts on a number of fronts, especially cleaning up air quality, protecting biodiversity and reducing GHG (green house gas) emissions,” said the report.