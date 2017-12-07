India thrash Belgium 3-2 to enter semis of Hockey World League

India thumped Belgium 3-2 via penalty shootout to enter the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey World League (HWL) Final as Goalkeeper Akash Chikte put up a superlative show for his team.

Chikte blocked four Belgian attackers during the shootout, while Lalit Upadhyay, Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh were on the mark for India.

Gurjant Singh (31st minute), Harmanpreet (34th) and Rupinder (46th) scored in the regulation time for India.

Loick Luypaert (38th and 46th) converted two penalty corners to lead the Belgian fightback before Cedric Charlier (52nd) scored the equaliser after Rupinder’s goal.