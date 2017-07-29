India thrash Sri Lanka by 304 runs, lead series 1-0

India today defeated the Sri Lankan team by 304 runs in the first Test match played at the Galle cricket stadium. Sri Lankan team crumbled to a fine bowling attack of the Indians chasing a mammoth target of 550 runs in the last innings of the Test match.

For India it was a brilliant performance by the spinners as Ashwin and Jadeja pitched in to take three wickets each in the seconds innings. Indian batsmen performed brilliantly with Kohli chipping in to score a brilliant century after the poor run in the first innings.

The second test will be played from Thursday in Colombo and the hosts will look forward to make a strong comeback against Indian team.