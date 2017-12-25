India thrash Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I, complete whitewash

India defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) to win the series 3-0 here on Sunday.

Opting to bowl on winning the toss, India restricted Sri Lanka to 135/7. The hosts then overcame the loss of early wickets to overhaul the target with four balls to spare.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 135/7 in 20 overs (Asela Gunaratne 36, Dasun Shanaka 29 not out; Jaydev Unadkat 2/15, Hardik Pandya 2/25) vs India: 139/5 in 19.2 overs (Manish Pandey 32, Shreyas Iyer 30).