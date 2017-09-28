India vs Australia 4th ODI (Match Preview)

After suffering defeats in the first three consecutive matches of the series, Australian team would be looking forward to some victory backup after witnessing 11 losses on a row in their away outings.

On the other hand Indian team will be high on confidence in the fourth one day match and would be looking for the whitewash in this one day series before entering the T20 internationals.

Australians have made a scorn of their status since their World Cup triumph at home in 2015. Out of the 20 losses since (in 48 games), 11 have come in a row. If they add two more to that embarrassing tally, they’ll slide down to 4th in the ODI rankings.

A win on Thursday will give them their first 10-match winning streak ever in the format, while also taking them to the top of the heap in ODIs.

“Our spinners have taken 13 wickets as compared to the Australian spinners. We have used the conditions much better than them. That is our plus point. Adam Zampa is the only wrist spinner in the team and he is not featuring in the team consistently.” – Yuzvendra Chahal on the difference between the impact of the two spin departments.

“It’s a significant milestone for myself and my family. I’m extremely proud of where I am today.” – David Warner on his upcoming milestone of 100th ODI.

Teams:

India (From): Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Lokesh Rahul

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Hilton Cartwright