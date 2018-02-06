India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Preview

India would be looking forward get 3-0 lead in the six-match One-day International series against the out of form South Africans when the two sides meet at Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday.

India are 2-0 ahead in the series and are also way ahead mentally and physically as the hosts are struggling to recover from an array of injuries that have plagued them throughout the series. They lost Dale Steyn during the first Test, and now are without the services of AB de Villiers, at least till the 3rd ODI, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock, both of whom are out of the remainder of the ODI as well as the T20I series.

In this scenario, South Africa would do very well indeed to recover from a 0-2 deficit, which looks unlikely as of now. The visitors won the first two matches of the series in Durban and Centurion by six and nine wickets, respectively, dismantling the home side with consummate ease.

Twice previously, India have managed to win two ODIs in a bilateral series in South Africa — in 1992-93 and in 2010-11. In the latter instance, the visitors shot into a 2-1 lead, only to lose the five-match series 3-2 in the end. They had also lost 5-2 in the other instance. But given the hosts’ current travails, history repeating itself would be a major disaster for the Men in Blue.