India vs South Africa 6th ODI (Match Preview)

Indian team will look forward to continue their dominance to finish with a 5-1 record against the Proteas in the sixth One-Day International (ODI) at the SuperSport Park on Friday.

India is already leading the series 4-1 will be in a search to finish off the series on a positive note. India, courtesy of their triumphant run, also clinched the top spot in ODI rankings for the third time in six months.

A depleted South Africa, who were forced to re-work on their team throughout the series, will however aim to salvage some pride from the final encounter. The formidable Indian side will look to continue playing in a ruthless manner led by their flamboyant skipper Virat Kohli — who has been in solid touch throughout the series.

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma along side Hardik Pandya and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the middle-order will only add depth to the hosts batting line-up. Meanwhile, batsman Ajinkya Rahane who has failed to get big scores in the series will look to get amongst the runs. Kohli might also fancy playing his bench-strength in the dead rubber consisting of handy batsmen Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav.

The bowling department for the visitors will continue to be spearheaded by pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. However, the wrist spinning duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who have been nearly unplayable for the South African side throughout the series will again look to be the key wicket takers for India.