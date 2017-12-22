India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 live streaming and live cricket score

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20, Indore Live streaming and live cricket score will be available online. Team India overpowered Sri Lanka by 93 runs and are now 1-0 up in the three-match series ahead of their second match to be played at Indore.

Match timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20, Indore will start at 7:00 PM IST on Friday.

Live streaming details

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20, Indore can be streamed live on www.hotstar.com.

Live cricket score and updates

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20, Indore will be available on http://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

TV timing

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20, Indore will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD.

Venue

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

