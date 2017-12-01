India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test (Match Preview)

India will look to win the Test series by winning the final match of the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

India will also eye on equalling a record of most consecutive Test series wins. Currently they are on a eight-series winning streak and a win or a draw in Kotla will pull them level to the record which is jointly shared by Australia and England.

The ongoing Test series initiated with India, Sri Lanka registering a draw in the rain-marred first match. Later, in the second game, the hosts thumped visitors to clinch victory by a mammoth innings and 239 runs.

Four Indians — Virat Kohli, Murali vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma had scored in excess of 100 to once again showing their might as they exposed the toothless and ineffective bowling attack of the visitors. On a pitch that was batting-friendly, India backed up their batting firepower with their bowlers flooring the Sri Lankan batsmen as well.

The Kotla wicket might offer a traditional display of Test cricket with the pitch sustaining the wear and tear over the five days.

India will bank on in-form batsmen Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli who have looked to be on top of their game to get the side to a dominant start.