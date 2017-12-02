India vs Sri Lanka: India 371/4 at stumps on day 1

Indian team has reached to a commanding position in the third Test match against Sri Lanka on the first day Test at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Saturday. Sri Lanka pulled back with two quick wickets as India ended the opening day at 371/4.

Riding on a 283-run third wicket stand between centurions Murali Vijay (155) and Virat Kohli (156 not out), India dominated most sessions of the day before chinaman Lakshan Sandakan’s twin strikes helped Sri Lanka recover.

At stumps, Kohli and Rohit Sharma were undivided on 156 and 6.