India vs Sri Lanka: Lankans eye fightback in second ODI

After suffering back to back defeat in Test matches followed by the first one day, Sri Lankan team would be looking forward to register their first win of the series by defeating India in the second one day international match to be played today.

The tour so far has seen the hulking Indian side lash out severe beatings to a Sri Lanka side in stupor. And if the Lankans have to wake up from their slump, the scenic Pallekele International Stadium hosting the second ODI isn’t all that bad a place to do so.

For the Sri Lankan team there has been a lot of debate over selection policy, which Sri Lanka’s interim coach, Nic Pothas, blames for the lopsided performances.

Sri Lankan legends like Arjuna Ranatunga has been busy lambasting selectors, management, players and making some baseless claims of a World Cup final, played more than six years ago being rigged, instead of supporting his team during the time of crisis. Tharanga himself has been grappling to get some runs against his name to inspire his side.

He embodied the sombre mood even during the post-match presentation ceremony at Dambulla after losing to India by nine wickets in the first ODI.

It will be a tough test for the hosts as they will look to empower their performance and win over the confident Indian team to make the series interesting.

Still, white ball cricket gives the Lankan team an outside chance to upset the favourites on their day. Often we have mentioned their amazing chase against the same opposition couple of months ago in Kennington Oval London in the Champions Trophy fixture, and the Sri Lankan think tank must remind their team of the same before the second ODI. It will be a cracker of a match.