India will face the real challenge in foreign conditions: Clarke

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke today went on to say that ICC world number one India can become the best team in the world if they can win in South Africa, Australia and England.

Virat Kohli’s team is in magnificent form as they completed a 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka recently. The Indian team also won their Test battles at home against South Africa, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

But Clarke believes India will face the real challenge in foreign conditions. The 2015 World Cup-winning Australian captain said if India managed to register Test series wins in South Africa, England and Australia, nobody would question their right to be called the best team.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa and Australia. They did win in England, but suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat in their last series on English soil in 2014.

“The Indian team right now is full of confidence. And if India can beat South Africa, Australia and England in away conditions, there will be no doubt that India is the number one team in the world,” Clarke told media.